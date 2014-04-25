RF Yasiel Puig had been hitting well during the current homestand until going 0-for-4 in Thursday’s defeat by the Phillies. Puig entered Thursday’s game hitting .316 (6-for-19) with a home run, triple, double and five RBIs in the previous five games.

1B Adrian Gonzalez tied a season high with three hits in Thursday night’s setback to Philadelphia. Gonzalez tied the score in the seventh inning with a solo home run off RHP Mike Adams before the Phillies rallied for four runs in the ninth. Gonzalez leads the Dodgers with six home runs.

3B Juan Uribe was battling a 2-for-21 funk before tagging RHP Kyle Kendrick for a two-run home run with two outs in the fourth. It was Uribe’s fourth homer. Uribe went 3-for-4 for his Major League-leading sixth three-hit game of the season.

RHP Dan Haren, who was shooting for a 4-0 start, allowed three runs (one earned) and scattered seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks (one intentional) in six innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Phillies. The Dodgers lost for the first time this season in Haren’s five starts.

CF Matt Kemp was the odd man out in the outfield rotation, relegated to the bench in Thursday’s series finale against the Phillies before entering as a pinch-hitter for LF Carl Crawford in the sixth inning. It had to be somewhat frustrating for Kemp to start the game on the bench, manager Don Mattingly said. “Every day this is a little bit of a problem, for the most part,” Mattingly said. “Again, just trying to do the best I can with it. I‘m sure it’s frustrating for all of them, but I would think Matt would be a little disappointed from the standpoint he swung the bat good (Wednesday) night.” Kemp went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run in Wednesday’s 5-2 Dodger victory over Philadelphia. He was batting .300 (6-for-20) with three doubles and two RBIs during the Dodgers’ homestand (six games entering Thursday). He struck out twice Thursday.

RHP Brian Wilson (0-2) gave up four runs on three hits with an intentional walk in only a 1/3 of an inning, allowing Philadelphia to prevail in a 7-3 victory over the Dodgers on Thursday night. There was speculation after the game that the reliever might be hurting and refusing to tell anyone.