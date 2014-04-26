RF Yasiel Puig hit his third homer on the first pitch he saw from Colorado Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles in the first inning Friday night. Puig went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs.

RHP Josh Beckett shook off a shaky start and retired the final 10 batters he faced Friday. Beckett allowed two runs - second-inning solo home runs to Troy Tulowitzki and Corey Dickerson -- on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in a no-decision.

LF Carl Crawford batted sixth for the first time this season instead of second. RF Yasiel Puig batted second behind leadoff hitter and 2B Dee Gordon. “I feel like Carl is swinging the bat really well,” manager Don Mattingly said, saying the move was not a demotion. “He’s hitting the ball on the nose. He’s not getting a lot for it, and I feel like we can use him there to drive in runs. We feel like we’ve got a better lineup with him right there.”

1B Adrian Gonzalez needs one hit for 1,500 in his career. Hit No. 1,499 came on a Gonzalez two-run home run in the 11th inning off Colorado Rockies closer LaTroy Hawkins on Friday. Gonzalez leads the Dodgers with seven homers.

OF Andre Ethier was not in the starting lineup as manager Don Mattingly continued to rotate his outfielders in and out of the lineup. Though the Dodgers faced RHP Jordan Lyles, Mattingly started CF Matt Kemp, RF Yasiel Puig and LF Carl Crawford. The left-handed batting Ethier, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday’s 7-3 loss to the Phillies, was batting .194 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 20 games. He replaced CF Matt Kemp, who was ejected in the bottom of the ninth for arguing balls and strikes, in the top of the 10th.

CF Matt Kemp was ejected in the ninth inning of Friday night’s game against the Rockies. Kemp, who went 0-for-3 with a walk, was tossed by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez for arguing balls and strikes after a called third strike. It was Kemp’s seventh career ejection and his first this season.