1B Adrian Gonzalez recorded his 1,500 hit with a solo home run in the fifth inning. The homer was Gonzalez’ eighth of the season, which leads the National League.

SS Hanley Ramirez is swinging the bat much better than he was three days ago, when he was mired in a 2-for-20 slump. Ramirez went 2-for-5 in Friday night’s 5-4 loss to the Rockies. He had a career batting average of .324 against Colorado entering Saturday’s contest, driving in a run in his first at-bat. However, Ramirez left the game in the fourth inning with a bruised thumb and did not return. X-rays were negative. He is listed as day-to-day, but Ramirez won’t play Sunday because manager Don Mattingly said he already scheduled Ramirez to take the day off.

LHP Paul Maholm (1-2) allowed two runs and six hits with three strikeouts and a walk in seven innings for the Dodgers (14-11), who won for only the fourth time in their past six games at home. The victory also allowed Maholm, who threw only 84 pitches (53 strikes), to end a seven-game losing streak to the Rockies (13-12).

CF Matt Kemp homered and doubled in Saturday’s victory over the Rockies, finishing 2-for-4. Ten of Kemp’s 14 hits this season have been for extra bases.

LHP Clayton Kershaw was feeling no pain Saturday, according to manager Don Mattingly, one day after he performed a 56-pitch, five-inning rehab start at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. “Said he felt like he didn’t pitch,” Mattingly said. The manager added that the Dodgers would discuss whether Kershaw would make a second rehab start. Mattingly said he was in favor of it, but others with the Dodgers, including Kershaw, believe the Dodgers’ ace should return to the rotation as soon as possible. “We’ll just see where we go,” Mattingly said.

C A.J. Ellis ran for the first time since surgery on his left knee earlier this month. Ellis has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 6 and missed 16 games. The timetable for his return was estimated at four to six weeks. “He’s doing better,” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said.