INF Dee Gordon recorded his major league-leading 13th steal in 14 attempts in the first inning Sunday, stealing third. Gordon also had his 10th multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 in Sunday’s loss to the Rockies.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-2) was tagged for six runs and nine hits in five innings in Sunday’s 6-1 defeat by the Rockies. For Ryu, it seems to be a case of feast or famine. On the road, he has thrown 26 scoreless innings, while at home he has a 9.69 ERA in three starts, two of them losses. Ryu has allowed 16 runs (14 earned) in 13 innings at Dodger Stadium.

RHP Jose Dominguez was optioned to triple-Albuquerque on Sunday. Dominguez has appeared in four games in three stints with the Dodgers this season.

SS Hanley Ramirez was not in the starting lineup Sunday after leaving Saturday’s game with a bruised right thumb. But Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said it was a planned off day for Ramirez anyway. Ramirez did pinch-hit in the ninth inning and Mattingly said “unless we go backwards somehow I‘m pretty sure he’ll be ready to go in Minnesota.” The Dodgers start a three-game interleague series against the Twins on Tuesday.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will make another rehab start before returning to the rotation, the club announced Sunday. Kershaw will start Wednesday for Class AA Chattanooga. He has been on the disabled list since March 23 with a teres major strain in his upper back. He pitched five innings of one-run ball on Friday at Class A Rancho Cucamonga, throwing 56 pitches.

INF Carlos Triunfel was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. Triunfel, who was claimed on outright waivers from the Seattle Mariners on April 2, can play SS, 2B and 3B. At Albuquerque, Triunfel was batting .291 (16-for-66) with four doubles and four RBIs. To make room, the Dodgers shipped RHP Jose Dominguez to Triple-A Albuquerque.