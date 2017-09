LHP Paco Rodriguez, who was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on April 15, was recalled Tuesday. He earned a save and allowed no runs in three innings over three appearances for the Isotopes. Rodriguez posted a 3.18 ERA in eight appearances for the Dodgers earlier this season.

INF Carlos Triunfel was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after being recalled from Albuquerque on Sunday. At Albuquerque, Triunfel was batting .291 (16-for-66) with four doubles and four RBIs.