C Tim Federowicz was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday and was replaced on the roster by C Miguel Olivo. Federowicz is hit .109 (5-for-46) in 13 games since being recalled April 9 to replace C A.J. Ellis, who underwent knee surgery.

RHP Red Patterson is expected to be called up Thursday to pitch the second game of a doubleheader at Minnesota. Patterson, 26, is 1-1 with a 4.15 at Triple-A Albuquerque. Drafted in the 29th round by the Dodgers in 2010, Patterson is set to make his major league debut.

1B Adrian Gonzalez drove in a run Wednesday and has an RBI in five straight games. He’s hit in 21 of his last 23 games and is hitting .352 during that span.

C Miguel Olivo was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday to replace Tim Federowicz, who was filling in for injured C A.J. Ellis. Olivo, 35, was hitting .390 with four homers for Albuquerque. The 12-year major league veteran has a career .241 average. He hit .203 with four homers in 33 games for Miami last season.

RHP Dan Haren will make his fifth career start at Target Field Thursday in Game 1 of a split doubleheader. Haren hasn’t won in Minnesota since May 29, 2011, when he played for the Los Angeles Angels.

RHP Chad Billingsley was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 30, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for C Miguel Olivo. Billingsley is working his way back from Tommy John surgery performed in April 2013.

LHP Clayton Kershaw pitched five innings, allowing six hits and two runs (one earned) with two walks and nine strike outs in a rehab start at Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday.