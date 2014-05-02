FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Scott Van Slyke’s triple in the sixth inning Thursday was his first career three-bagger. He finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate and added a solo home run in the 12th inning.

RHP Red Patterson made his Major League debut Thursday when he was called up to be the 26th man for the split doubleheader. He started Game 2 and pitches 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks with one strikeout. He did not factor in the decision.

1B Adrian Gonzalez’s single in the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to seven games. He added a solo home run in the seventh inning, the first home run hit in the series by either team and his NL-leading ninth of the season.

SS Hanley Ramirez’s 0-for-5 in Game 1 on Thursday snapped a season-high seven-game hitting streak. He rebounded with two hits in the nightcap.

CF Nick Buss was designated for assignment by the Dodgers to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly promoted RHP Red Patterson. Buss, 27, was hitting .261/.330/.391 with one homer and 16 RBIs through 26 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season.

