2B Dee Gordon, who entered Friday leading the majors with 15 steals, was caught for just the second time this season, on a second-inning throw by Marlins C Jarrod Saltalamacchia. Gordon was called safe before the ruling was overturned on replay. Gordon recovered from that mishap and went on to get three hits and a steal in the game.

RHP Josh Beckett was beaten by his former team Friday night, allowing eight hits, one walk and four runs in 6 2/3 innings. This was Beckett’s second start ever against the Marlins, who selected him with the second overall pick in the 1999 MLB Draft. Beckett was the MVP of the 2003 World Series, helping the Marlins win the title. Beckett is now 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA against the Marlins.

RHP Jose Dominguez was promoted Friday from Triple-A and was put right to work. He came on in relief in the seventh inning and got lit up by the Marlins, who smacked him around. He inherited a runner on first with two outs but allowed him to score. He also gave up two runs that were charged to his account, giving up a triple, two singles and a walk before he finally got an inning-ending out.

INF/OF Chone Figgins was promoted from Triple-A on Friday and was immediately inserted into the starting lineup at third base. Figgins, however, had a quiet night -- 0-for-2 with a walk.

LHP Paul Maholm will start Saturday against the Marlins, a team he has faced many times. In 13 career starts against the Marlins, Maholm is 6-6 with a 4.12 ERA. When he is right, he is keeping the ball low and inducing grounders. Since 2005, he is second in MLB in double plays induced with 197.