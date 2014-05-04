2B Dee Gordon had a career-high five hits on Saturday against the Marlins. He also had three hits in Friday’s series opener. He has 12 multi-hit games this season, including five with at least three hits. Gordon, who stole one base on Friday, added three on Saturday. He leads MLB with 19 steals.

RHP Stephen Fife will start for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Marlins. It will be Fife’s first start for the Dodgers this season. However, he started 15 times in the past two seasons. Fife 27, a former third-round pick of the Boston Red Sox, has a career 4-6 record with a 3.49 ERA in parts of two years with the Dodgers. He is 1-2 with a 7.08 ERA in six Triple-A games this season.

RF Yasiel Puig hit a deep three-run homer to left-center field on Saturday to break open a close game against the Marlins. The score was 3-2 in the fourth when Puig connected on his fourth homer of the season. Puig, often a lightning rod for controversy and excitement, was also charged with a dubious error when he made a long run in for a shallow fly ball. The ball glanced off his glove and was originally ruled a hit before being changed to an error. In truth, it was a tough call either way for the official scorer.

LHP Paul Maholm got a no-decision against the Marlins on Saturday. Maholm went six innings and allowed eight hits, two walks and three runs. He was facing a Marlins team that has dominated lefties this season -- an MLB-best 7-1 record against southpaws.