May 6, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Stephen Fife, called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Sunday, got a no-decision against the Marlins. He allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings, and he surrendered three homers.

RF Yasiel Puig tried to make a game-saving catch in the 10th inning against the Dodgers but could not. Instead, he injured his head and lower left leg while crashing into the fence on Jeff Baker’s game-winning double. The Dodgers said he passed post-concussion tests.

RHP Jose Dominguez, called up by the Dodgers on Friday, was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. He had no decision and an 11.37 ERA in five appearances for Los Angeles this season.

RHP Zack Greinke starts Monday against the Nationals. Greinke is looking to improve to 6-0, which, if he makes it, would be the second time in his career he has accomplished the feat. The first was in 2009. He has gone 21 straight starts in which he has pitched at least five innings and allowed two or fewer runs, the longest such streak in the majors since 1914. During his streak, he is 12-1 with a 1.72 ERA. Against the Nationals in his career, Greinke is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA.

OF Andre Ethier did not start Sunday against the Florida Marlins even though he had immense success against the franchise. He entered Sunday with 68 career hits and a .380 average against the Marlins. No other player has a higher average vs. the Marlins. After the game, you can make that 69 hits for Ethier, who had a run-scoring double in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

