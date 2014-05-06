RHP Steven Fife was sent to Triple-A after his spot start on Sunday against the Marlins.

OF Yasiel Puig was held out of the starting lineup Monday after he was hurt trying to catch a game-winning hit by Jeff Baker on Sunday. “That is the way he plays,” said Washington manager Matt Williams, a former coach for Arizona. “Special talent.” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Puig was day-to-day. “We will see where he is at tomorrow,” Mattingly said before Monday’s game.

RHP Pedro Baez was called up from Double-A Chattanooga after RHP Steven Fife was sent to Triple-A after his spot start on Sunday against the Marlins. Manager Don Mattingly did not commit to Baez on a long-term basis. “Right now, Pedro is on the roster and that is how it is,” he said before Monday’s game. Baez made his MLB debut in the last of the eighth as he entered the game with his team trailing 2-0. He gave up a two-run homer in the eighth to Danny Espinosa.

RHP Zack Greinke started for the Dodgers on Monday against the Nationals. He entered the game having allowed two runs or less in at least five innings in his previous 18 starts, the best mark since 1914. But he went just three innings and gave up two runs and did not return after a rain delay of 3:17. He was saddled with his first loss of the year after five wins.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will make his second start of the year on Tuesday against the Nationals. In his first start of the season, he went 6 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and one earned run at Arizona.