OF Yasiel Puig was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday after he was hurt trying to catch a game-winning hit by INF Jeff Baker on Sunday. “My head doesn’t hurt like it did yesterday,” he said before Tuesday’s game through an interpreter. “I feel good. My head is not bothering me anymore. If the team needs me today I will be ready to play.” He did not play Tuesday.

RHP Pedro Baez was sent back to Double-A Chattanooga as LHP Clayton Kershaw came off the DL to make the start on Tuesday against the Nationals. Baez made his MLB debut in the last of the eighth Monday as he entered the game with his team trailing 2-0. He gave up a two-run homer in the eighth to Danny Espinosa.

RHP Dan Haren will face his former team when he takes the mound on Wednesday afternoon. He said earlier this week it has been great to be back in Washington and he shook hands before batting practice Monday with team owners and Washington general manager Mike Rizzo. Haren admitted that he struggled last year with the Nationals and understands why he was booed quite a bit by fans.

LHP Clayton Kershaw made his second start of the year Tuesday against the Nationals. In his first start of the season he went 6 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and one earned run against Arizona in Australia. He went seven scoreless innings and gave up nine hits but also fanned nine as he improved to 2-0. “He was nasty,” said Washington C Jose Lobaton, who was 1-for-4. Said Kershaw: “It’s just good to be back. Six weeks felt like a long time.”

C Drew Butera hit a foul that bounced off and glanced off his head in the seventh. On the next pitch he was hit by a pitch by Craig Stammen. Butera stayed in the game and later hit a 3-run homer in the eighth against reliever Ross Detwiler.