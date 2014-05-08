OF Yasiel Puig was back in the starting lineup Wednesday for the first time since he was shaken up chasing a game-winning double by Miami INF Jeff Baker in the ninth inning Sunday. Puig was 1-for-3 with a walk and was retired in the eighth even though he scorched a liner to center against Tyler Clippard.

RHP Josh Beckett will make the start Thursday at home as the Dodgers end a road trip to Minnesota, Miami and Washington. Los Angeles will face the Giants, and Beckett is 4-5 against the club. He threw five scoreless innings against the Giants on April 15.

OF Carl Crawford had three hits in each of the first two games of the series and then had two hits on Wednesday. “He has been streaky in the past,” manager Don Mattingly said of Crawford, now hitting .255.

RHP Dan Haren got the start against his former team Wednesday afternoon. He gave up three earned runs in six innings in a game that was delayed by rain by one hour and 40 minutes. Haren gave up two runs in the first inning. “After that I thought he was fine,” manager Don Mattingly said.