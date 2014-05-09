FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
May 10, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Dee Gordon stole his major-league-leading 21st base in the sixth inning of Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Giants. Gordon, who went 1-for-4, has been caught stealing three times.

RHP Josh Beckett, who is winless in his past 14 starts, allowed a run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings against San Francisco in another no-decision. Beckett struck out four and walked one on 105 pitches (66 strikes). He hasn’t won a game since beating the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 30, 2012.

3B Juan Uribe left Thursday’s game in the ninth inning with mild left hamstring soreness. His status for Friday’s game was unknown.

LF Andre Ethier was the odd man out in the outfield rotation in Thursday’s contest against the Giants. Ethier came on in the 10th inning in a double-switch with CF Matt Kemp. Ethier reached base in the bottom of the inning after being hit by a pitch from Giants RHP Sergio Romo.

C A.J. Ellis began rehabbing at the Dodgers’ facilities in Arizona on Wednesday. Ellis has missed 29 games after undergoing surgery on his left knee in April. There is no timetable for his return.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.