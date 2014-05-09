2B Dee Gordon stole his major-league-leading 21st base in the sixth inning of Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Giants. Gordon, who went 1-for-4, has been caught stealing three times.

RHP Josh Beckett, who is winless in his past 14 starts, allowed a run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings against San Francisco in another no-decision. Beckett struck out four and walked one on 105 pitches (66 strikes). He hasn’t won a game since beating the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 30, 2012.

3B Juan Uribe left Thursday’s game in the ninth inning with mild left hamstring soreness. His status for Friday’s game was unknown.

LF Andre Ethier was the odd man out in the outfield rotation in Thursday’s contest against the Giants. Ethier came on in the 10th inning in a double-switch with CF Matt Kemp. Ethier reached base in the bottom of the inning after being hit by a pitch from Giants RHP Sergio Romo.

C A.J. Ellis began rehabbing at the Dodgers’ facilities in Arizona on Wednesday. Ellis has missed 29 games after undergoing surgery on his left knee in April. There is no timetable for his return.