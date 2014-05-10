FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
May 11, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Dee Gordon leads the team and ranks fourth in the major leagues with a .338 batting average (45-for-133) this season.

RF Yasiel Puig has a nine-game hitting streak, going 15-for-37 over that stretch. With his 418-foot home run on Friday he extended the streak and has now tied the longest streak of his career, set June 26 - July 5, 2013. He is also ranked in the MLB’s top 10 in on-base percentage and batting average with runners in scoring position.

RHP Brandon League fired 2.1 scoreless innings of relief for the Dodgers, his longest outing of the year. League has not allowed an earned run in his last nine appearances (15.1 IP) since April 16. Friday marked his longest outing since May 26, 2010 vs. Detroit (2.1 IP).

LHP Paul Maholm allowed just three hits to Giants batters, but came out on the short end of a 3-1 loss, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings. The key hit allowed was Brandon Crawford’s fifth inning, two-run home run, Maholm’s fourth homer allowed in his last four starts for the Dodgers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.