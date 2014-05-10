2B Dee Gordon leads the team and ranks fourth in the major leagues with a .338 batting average (45-for-133) this season.

RF Yasiel Puig has a nine-game hitting streak, going 15-for-37 over that stretch. With his 418-foot home run on Friday he extended the streak and has now tied the longest streak of his career, set June 26 - July 5, 2013. He is also ranked in the MLB’s top 10 in on-base percentage and batting average with runners in scoring position.

RHP Brandon League fired 2.1 scoreless innings of relief for the Dodgers, his longest outing of the year. League has not allowed an earned run in his last nine appearances (15.1 IP) since April 16. Friday marked his longest outing since May 26, 2010 vs. Detroit (2.1 IP).

LHP Paul Maholm allowed just three hits to Giants batters, but came out on the short end of a 3-1 loss, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings. The key hit allowed was Brandon Crawford’s fifth inning, two-run home run, Maholm’s fourth homer allowed in his last four starts for the Dodgers.