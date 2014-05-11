FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Dee Gordon drove in the tie-breaking run and stole a career-tying three bases, sparking the Dodgers to a 6-2 victory over the Giants on Saturday. Gordon, who went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs, leads the majors with 24 stolen bases.

RF Yasiel Puig extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a bloop single in the sixth inning. Puig is hitting .415 (17-for-41) with two homers, six runs and 10 RBIs during the span.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw a bullpen session Saturday with “more velocity,” manager Don Mattingly said. Ryu has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 28 with left shoulder inflammation. There is no timetable for his return.

RHP Zack Greinke (6-1) pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Greinke, who threw 112 pitches including 74 for strikes, also hit a batter.

3B Juan Uribe missed his second straight game with a sore hamstring. He is listed as day-to-day.

C A.J. Ellis was scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday with Triple-A Albuquerque in games at El Paso. He will be re-evaluated after that to determine his return to the Dodgers.

