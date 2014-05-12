RF Yasiel Puig, who went 2-for-5 and hit his sixth home run Sunday, extended his career-best hitting streak to 11 games. Since his streak began April 30, Puig is batting .413 (19-for-46) with two doubles, three homers, seven runs and 11 RBIs.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (inflamed left shoulder) threw to a catcher on level ground Sunday, one day after he threw a bullpen session. He might throw from a mound Tuesday, the first day he would be eligible to return from the disabled list.

3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) missed his third consecutive game Sunday, though he performed running, throwing and agility drills during warmups. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said he was not sure if the club would place Uribe on the disabled list.

RHP Dan Haren, who will start Monday night against the Miami Marlins, has held opposing hitters to a .213 average with runners in scoring position. Haren will face an especially difficult challenge in Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, who leads the major leagues with 40 RBIs.

RHP Chris Withrow has been one of the few positives in a battered bullpen, but he allowed just his second earned run of the year while pitching one inning of relief Sunday. In 18 innings this season, Withrow has permitted 15 walks and only four hits while striking out 24.

C A.J. Ellis caught nine innings and went 1-for-2 with a walk in his first rehab game for Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. He is working his way back after undergoing arthroscopic knee left surgery April 8.