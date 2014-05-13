RF Yasiel Puig homered and drove in four runs, boosting the Dodgers to a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. Puig’s three-run homer in the fourth inning extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. It was his seventh home run of the season.

3B Juan Uribe took batting practice and fielding drills again before Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins, but he didn’t play. Manager Don Mattingly said Uribe was available, if needed, but he opted to go with Justin Turner at third. Uribe, who is nursing a sore right hamstring, missed the past four games, but Mattingly was encouraged by the veteran’s progress Monday, saying he didn’t believe Uribe would serve a stint on the disabled list.

RHP Dan Haren, who retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced, worked seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits in a win over the Marlins on Monday night. He struck out two and issued one walk in 92 pitches (58 strikes). It was the 12th consecutive start in which Haren (5-1) has limited the opposition to three runs or fewer. He also ended a personal four-game losing streak against the Marlins, beating them for the first time since July 10, 2009.

CF Matt Kemp played in his 1,000 career game and reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and two stolen bases. Kemp has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games.

C A.J. Ellis went 1-for-3 with a home run Monday night in what was expected to be his final rehab game for Triple-A Albuquerque. He is due to return to Los Angeles on Tuesday. Ellis will be evaluated by the Dodgers’ training staff before the club determines when he will return to the lineup. Ellis has been on the disabled list since early April, and he underwent left knee surgery April 8. He went 1-for-2 with a walk for Albuquerque on Sunday in his first rehab game.