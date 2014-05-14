RF Yasiel Puig went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI and safely in a career-high 13 consecutive contest. Puig is hitting .408 during the streak.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw a 40-pitch bullpen Tuesday. The Dodgers will evaluate Ryu on Wednesday and determine their next course. Ryu will probably make a minor league rehab start before returning to the Dodgers, which possibly could occur next week. Ryu has been on the disabled list since April 28 with left shoulder inflammation.

RHP Josh Beckett ended a string of 14 consecutive starts without a win, allowing a run on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 6 1/3 innings in a victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Beckett captured his first decision since Sept. 30, 2012, when he beat the Colorado Rockies.

3B Juan Uribe will probably return to the starting lineup when the Dodgers begin a three-game series Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Manager Don Mattingly said he was “buying time” for Uribe, who has missed five games with a sore right hamstring. Though Uribe was available to pinch-hit, Mattingly wanted to give him more time to rest. With the Dodgers having an off-day Thursday, Mattingly believes it’s best to give Uribe more rest. “I want to be careful with him,” Mattingly said.

SS Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run double in the sixth inning that ignited a five-run outburst for Los Angeles in its 7-1 win over Miami on Tuesday night. Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a run in the victory.