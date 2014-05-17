LF Scott Van Slyke continued his streak against Arizona LHP Wade Miley. Van Slyke doubled and homered in three plate appearances against Miley and is 6-for-9 with three doubles, three homers and four RBIs in four games against Miley this season. “There are certain guys you just pick up the ball early,” Van Slyke said. “Timing. Your rhythm and his rhythm kind of synch up. It makes your at-bats a little easier. You are not anxious about a pitch, or you are not trying to figure out what he’s trying to do to you. You just go up and look something to whack.”

RF Yasiel Puig extended his hitting streak to 15 games with his third-inning home run before adding a single in the seventh and a double in the eighth. He is hitting .426 with five doubles, five homers and 19 RBIs during his streak. “I‘m trying to get hits and put a swing at good pitches,” Puig said. “I wasn’t worried hitting for the cycle or anything like that.” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly: “He’s been getting better all the time. It’s kind of what we feel like he can be. He’s getting closer to becoming that player that has a chance to be a huge impact.”

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw four innings in a simulated game at the Dodgers’ spring training facility at Camelback Ranch here Friday morning as he prepares to return to the rotation after missing time with left shoulder inflammation. “It went really well,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, adding that Ryu threw 60 pitches. “From there, we’ll find out how he comes out tomorrow. I feel pretty confident he is going to feel good tomorrow.” Ryu, 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA in seven starts, was placed on the disabled list April 28. He may not need another sim game or a rehab start, Mattingly intimated. “His pen the other day was just ridiculous for a guy who hand’t thrown in 12 days,” Mattingly said. “He threw the ball wherever he wanted. I like the way he threw today.”

LHP Paul Maholm, who entered the rotation in mid-May, would be a candidate to return to the bullpen when LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder) returns to the rotation, but Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said the subject has not come up. “We haven’t talked to Paul about anything, about how exactly where we will go and how we will do it,” Mattingly said of adjusting the rotation. “We’ll cross that bridge tomorrow and work off that.” Ryu threw a 60-pitch simulated game Friday, and if he comes out of it feeling well could return to the rotation soon, Mattingly intimated. Maholm is 1-4 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 appearances, seven starts. He gave up 11 hits and 10 runs (five earned) in a 13-3 loss to Miami on Wednesday.

LHP Clayton Kershaw has made two consecutive starts with nine strikeouts and no walks since returning from the disabled list, and he will not be on any sort of pitch count for his third start back Saturday at Arizona, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “We had him built up,” Mattingly said. “Feel pretty good about him. We obviously are going to be careful with him, like anyone else, but no different than last year.” Kershaw threw 89 and 92 pitches in his most recent starts. He joined RHP Dazzy Vance as the only Dodger pitchers since 1914 with at least nine strikeouts and no walks in consecutive starts. Vance did it in Sept. 11 and 16, 1930.