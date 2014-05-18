RF Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer in the third inning on Saturday against the Diamondbacks to extend his career-long hitting streak to 16 games, giving him an extra- base hit and an RBI in eight straight games, a Los Angeles-era Dodgers record (since 1958). Puig is the major leaguer first since Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria (2009) to do that.

LF Carl Crawford has home runs in consecutive starts after hitting a three-run shot against Arizona RHP Chase Anderson to close to Dodgers’ gap to 9-5 in the sixth inning of an 18-7 loss on Saturday. Crawford had a solo homer in a 13-3 loss to Miami on Wednesday. He did not start the first game of the Arizona series on Friday against LHP Wade Miley.

LHP Clayton Kershaw has lost his last five starts at Chase Field after being on the wrong side of an 18-7 decision on Saturday. Kershaw retired Arizona 1-2-3 in the first inning before giving up seven runs and six hits (four for extra-bases, three triples) and two walks. A lot of the hits came on breaking balls. “I left some balls up,” Kershaw said. “You can’t really make excuses saying they found holes. They hit balls hard, they hit gaps. I just got hit hard tonight. You are allowed to have bad days, but those have to be salvaged. You got to save your bullpen. You have to at least try to get through five or six on bad days. You are allowed to (have bad days) but not like this.” It was the second shortest outing of Kershaw’s career. He went 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee on May 10, 2010.

C Drew Butera was called on for his second mop-up relief appearance in four days when he entered with one out in the ninth inning of Arizona’ 18-7 victory on Saturday. Butera gave up a double to SS Chris Owings and a long home run to 1B Paul Goldschmidt before retiring the final two batters. Butera threw a scoreless ninth inning in a 13-3 loss to Miami on Wednesday.