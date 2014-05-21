RHP Javy Guerra was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte, where he was 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA and three saves in 14 relief appearances. Guerra, 28, was 4-5 with a 2.90 ERA in 101 relief appearances with the Dodgers from 2011-13. He logged 21 saves in 23 opportunities as a rookie in 2011. The White Sox claimed Guerra off waivers on March 26 from the Dodgers. “I just knew I had to go down and work hard and handle my business,” Guerra said. “I got a good pitching coach that helped me, fixed little mechanical issues that they thought they could help with.” Guerra said he did not know what his role would be. “I‘m just one of the guys in the pen,” he said.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will return from the disabled list Wednesday, when he takes the mound for the Dodgers in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Ryu was placed on the disabled list May 2, retroactive to April 28, with left shoulder inflammation. He did not require a rehab stint after throwing a bullpen session on May 13 and throwing 75 pitches in an extended spring training game last Friday. Ryu last pitched for the Dodgers on April 27, when he took the loss after giving up six runs (five earned) on nine hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings as the Dodgers fell to the Rockies, 6-1. It marked just the third time in seven starts this year that he has allowed a run, though it was also the second time Ryu has given up at least five runs. Ryu is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two starts against the Mets. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets last Aug. 13, when he allowed one run over seven innings in the Dodgers’ 4-2 victory.

SS Alex Guerrero, one of the Dodgers’ top prospects, underwent plastic surgery Tuesday, hours after he was bitten in the ear by Triple-A Albuquerque teammate Miguel Olivo during a fight in the Albuquerque dugout. Guerrero’s agent, Scott Boras, told numerous outlets that Guerrero lost part of his ear in the fight and could be out up to five weeks. The fight appeared to be precipitated when Olivo shoved Guerrero during a pitching change earlier in the game. Guerrero, a Cuban defector whom the Dodgers signed to a four-year, $28 million deal last October, is hitting .368 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 32 games for Albuquerque.

RHP Josh Beckett won a second consecutive start for the first time in exactly two years Tuesday, when he allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in the Dodgers’ 9-4 win over the Mets. Beckett was cruising until the sixth, when he allowed all four batters he faced to reach base as the Mets scored three times to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 6-4. Beckett, who allowed an unearned run over 7 1/3 innings against Miami in his previous start on May 13, hadn’t won back-to-back starts since May 15-20, 2012, when he was still pitching for the Boston Red Sox. Beckett is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings this year.

1B Adrian Gonzalez finished a triple short of the cycle Tuesday, when he went 3-for-4 with a walk in five plate appearances in the Dodgers’ 9-4 win over the Mets. Gonzalez doubled in the third, hit a two-run homer to give the Dodgers the lead for good in the fifth and singled in the sixth before walking in the eighth. He was on deck when the Dodgers made the final out in the top of the ninth. Gonzalez is now hitting .287 with 11 homers -- half as many as he hit last season -- and 32 RBIs in 45 games.

C Miguel Olivo was involved in an ugly incident at Triple-A Albuquerque Tuesday, when he reportedly bit off a piece of teammate Alex Guerrero’s ear during a fight in the Albuquerque dugout. The fight appeared to be precipitated when Olivo shoved Guerrero during a pitching change earlier in the game. Olivo, who has played for seven teams in a 13-year big league career, hit .217 in eight games for the Dodgers earlier this season.

3B Juan Uribe may be headed to the disabled list after aggravating his right hamstring injury while legging out a double in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 9-4 win over the Mets on Tuesday night. Uribe walked gingerly off the field and said afterward that the hamstring felt worse than it did when he hurt it initially on May 8. He sat out the Dodgers’ next five games and didn’t return to the starting lineup until May 16. Uribe’s short-term status may also be impacted by the Dodgers’ need to create a roster spot for LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who is scheduled to come off the disabled list Wednesday and start against the Mets. Uribe went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Tuesday and is hitting .303 with four homers and 18 RBIs this year.