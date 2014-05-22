LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday and then earned the win for the Dodgers by allowing two runs while striking out nine over six innings in the Dodgers’ 4-3 victory over the Mets. Ryu, who hadn’t pitched since April 27 due to left shoulder stiffness, carried a shutout into the sixth, when the Mets scored both their runs off him with two outs. Ryu is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA in eight starts this year.

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena was recalled from Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday. He takes the roster spot of 3B Juan Uribe, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a hamstring injury. This is the first trip to the majors for Arruebarrena, who played shortstop at Chattanooga and was hitting just .208 with one homer and six RBIs in 25 games. He is expected to split time at third base with INFs Justin Turner and Chone Figgins while Uribe is sidelined. Arruebarrena, a Cuban defector, signed a five-year, $25 million deal with the Dodgers in February.

RHP Zack Greinke will look to continue his historic stretch of dominant pitching when he takes the mound Thursday in the final game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Greinke earned the win in his most recent outing last Friday, when he allowed five hits and two walks while striking out six over eight scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ 7-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was the first National League pitcher this season to reach seven wins. Last Friday’s outing marked the 21st straight start in which Greinke allowed two runs or less, the longest such streak in baseball since at least 1914. Greinke is 14-2 with a 1.76 ERA during his streak, which began July 30. In two career starts against the Mets, Greinke is 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA.

3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he aggravated the hamstring injury while legging out a double in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 9-4 win over the Mets. Uribe originally strained the hamstring May 8 and was out of the starting lineup for the next six games. Manager Don Mattingly said he wasn’t sure whether Uribe would be ready to return when he is eligible on June 5. Uribe is hitting .303 with four homers and 18 RBI this year.

RHP Chris Withrow was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. Withrow’s departure made room for LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who was activated off the 15-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Withrow had spent the entire season with the Dodgers, for whom he had a 2.95 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings over 20 games.