RF Yasiel Puig went 1-for-4 with a long double, made a sensational diving catch in right field and committed two baserunning blunders in the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss to the Mets. Puig’s diving, backhanded, snow-cone catch of a second-inning blast into the right-center-field gap by Mets SS Wilmer Flores became an immediate viral sensation. But Puig ran into outs in the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Puig he didn’t see first base umpire Stu Scheurwater call for the infield fly and raced to second when Mets 2B Daniel Murphy dropped the ball. He was tagged there by Flores. In the eighth, Puig doubled and broke for third when SS Hanley Ramirez hit a liner to left. But Mets LF Eric Campbell made the catch and easily doubled up Puig.

RHP Zack Greinke’s record-setting streak came to a halt Thursday night when he gave up three runs over five innings in the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss to the Mets. Greinke had allowed two runs or less in each of his previous 21 starts, the longest such streak since the earned run became a statistic in 1914. But two of the runs he gave up Thursday were unearned, which means Greinke has now allowed two earned runs or less in 22 straight starts, which breaks a record he had shared with Roger Clemens. Greinke didn’t factor into the decision after giving up four hits and two walks. Because of the unearned runs, his ERA actually dipped from 2.03 to 2.01.

C Miguel Olivo was released Thursday, two days after he bit off part of the ear of Triple-A Albuquerque teammate Alex Guerrero during a fight in the dugout. Guerrero required extensive plastic surgery Tuesday to repair the ear and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few more days. Dodgers president Stan Kasten, who attended Thursday night’s game against the Mets in New York, told reporters that Olivo’s actions were “unimaginable, inconceivable and frankly unforgiveable.” Olivo, who has spent time with seven teams in a 13-year big league career, hit .217 in eight games for the Dodgers earlier this season.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will look to bounce back from one of the worst starts of his career when he takes the mound Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kershaw, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, took his first loss of the season in his most recent outing last Saturday, when he was hammered for seven runs on six hits and two walks over just 1 2/3 innings as the Dodgers were routed by the Arizona Diamondbacks, 18-7. It was the second-shortest start of Kershaw’s career and just the fifth time in 186 starts he had allowed as many as seven runs. Kershaw is 1-4 with a 3.70 ERA in nine starts against the Phillies. He earned that win the last time he opposed the Phillies last Aug. 17, when Kershaw allowed just three hits over eight shutout innings in the Dodgers’ 5-0 victory.