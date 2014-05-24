RF Yasiel Puig went 3-for-3 in Friday’s win and reached base five times. Puig has now hit safely in 20 of his last 21 games, and in May, he leads the National League with 33 hits (.418), seven home runs and 23 RBIs. Overall, Puig is hitting .343 on the season, second-best in all of baseball.

LF Carl Crawford went 2-for-4 in Friday’s win with a homer and a run scored. Since May 3, Crawford is hitting .415 (22-for-53) with four home runs. Over that span, Crawford has raised his batting average from .185 to .276.

RHP Dan Haren is scheduled to start Saturday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. After going 3-0 in April with a 2.03 ERA, Haren is 2-2 in May with a 4.56 ERA. In nine career starts vs. the Phillies, the right-hander is 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA and 10 home runs allowed.

SS Hanley Ramirez was not in Friday’s starting lineup. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said it was just a day off for his shortstop. Ramirez appeared Friday as a pinch-hitter and went 0-for-1. On the season, he’s hitting .250 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.

CF Matt Kemp was also out of Friday’s starting lineup, but Mattingly would not refer to Kemp’s absence as a day off. On Thursday night, Kemp made a costly error, his fourth of the season, in Los Angeles’ 5-3 loss the Mets. “Center field is a situation that we continue to look at,” Mattingly said before Friday’s game. “Feeling like we need to continue to get better out there, so we’ll look at all options.”

LHP Clayton Kershaw, Friday’s starter, struck out nine in six shutout innings vs. the Phillies to earn his third win in five starts this season. Kershaw rebounded from a clunker in his previous outing in which he lasted just 1 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs. “Just pretty miserable those four or five days in between,” Kershaw said. “It’s not a whole lot of fun sitting on that game, so I‘m glad this day came. Now this is my last start and not that one.”