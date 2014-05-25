OF Yasiel Puig continued his scorching May by going 2-for-4 with a triple on Saturday, raising his average to .347. His slugging percentage entering Saturday was .772, which is the highest for any Dodgers player with more than 90 plate appearances in May since 1958; Mike Piazza set the record at .725 in 1996.

RHP Josh Beckett (2-1, 2.89 ERA) takes the starting spot in Sunday’s series finale against Philadelphia, looking for his 10th career win against the Phillies.

RHP Dan Haren had some problems early on Saturday, ultimately contributing to him taking the loss by giving up all five runs (two earned) in a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Phillies. That continued his career struggles against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, as he fell to 0-4 with a 6.11 ERA in five career starts at the stadium.

SS Hanley Ramirez was a late scratch from the starting lineup in Saturday’s game against Philadelphia because of a sore left calf. Getting the start in his place was Erisbel Arruebarrena, making only his second career major league start (both at shortstop).