OF Yasiel Puig went 2-for-5 in Sunday’s 6-0 win over the Phillies with a double, a run scored and a stolen base. Puig has batted .420/.510/.773 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in what could be a National League Player of the Month campaign for May. Too bad the 23-year-old will play his next 10 games at Dodger Stadium, where he’s hitting “only” .318 this season vs. .365 on the road.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu has the unenviable position of following up Josh Beckett’s no-hitter when he takes the ball for the Dodgers on Monday against the Reds. But the left-hander was very impressive in his last start -- his first since returning from a shoulder injury. Over six innings, he fanned nine Mets while allowing two runs and nine hits. If history is any indication, he should fare well against Cincinnati too. In his only other career start against the Reds, he picked up the win last July by striking out nine and giving up just one run on two hits in seven innings.

RHP Josh Beckett threw his first career no-hitter Sunday in leading the Dodgers to a 6-0 win over the Phillies. Beckett struck out six, walked three and effortlessly retired 23 straight batters from the second to ninth innings. The 34-year-old, who started the season on the DL with a thumb injury and had a rib surgically removed to fix thoracic outlet syndrome in his right arm, needed 128 pitches to seal baseball’s first no-no of the season. The right-hander has shown flashes of his former self, and is 3-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55.2 innings this season. “Josh has been throwing the ball good all year,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “Just for everything that he’s been through with us -- the surgery last year, and he missed (most) of last season -- he just seemed to change himself as a pitcher and is using the breaking ball more. It was nice.” The Phillies hardly hit a ball hard all day -- the closest they came to getting a hit came on Domonic Brown’s warning-track flyout in the fifth inning. Even Beckett himself admitted he was surprised by his success. “I just don’t feel like my stuff is good enough to do that,” Beckett said. “I‘m probably as hard on myself as anybody.”

OF Matt Kemp was held out of the starting lineup for a third straight game Sunday. Kemp is not hurt, but manager Don Mattingly said before the game that Kemp will start to get some work in left field, where he hasn’t played since his rookie season in 2006. It appears that Kemp isn’t as swift-footed as he once was, when he manned center field regularly, but it doesn’t seem to be affecting his bat -- he’s batted .338 since May 3 to boost his average from .227 to .264.