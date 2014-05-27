C Tim Federowicz was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to take the place of C A.J. Ellis, who went on the disabled list. Federowicz, who hit .109 (5-for-46) with one RBI in 13 games for Los Angeles earlier this season, will split time with Drew Butera until Ellis returns.

3B Justin Turner made consecutive defensive gems on hard-hit grounders by Reds CF Billy Hamilton and SS Zack Cozart in the third inning of Monday night’s 4-3 Dodgers victory over the Cincinnati Reds. His play impressed Reds manager Bryan Price. “The guy that stands out more than anyone was the job Turner did at third base, making a couple of great plays,” Price said. “I think he made three above-average plays on the infield that denied us hits, and of course a huge at-bat ... that really took the starch out of Johnny (Cueto) in the seventh that led to their big inning.”

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu turned in a strong bid to make the Dodgers the first major league club to record back-to-back no-hitters, but the effort ended in the eighth inning in a 4-3 decision over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Dodger Stadium. One day after Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies, Ryu took a perfect game into the eighth before giving up a leadoff double to 1B Todd Frazier. Ryu (5-2) wound up charged with three runs on three hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and issued no walks.

RHP Josh Beckett received a standing ovation from the Dodger Stadium crowd, a day after the 34-year-old tossed his first no-hitter in a 6-0 win Sunday over the Phillies in Philadelphia. Beckett said before the game his achievement still seemed “surreal.” Dodger fans might agree. Beckett became the first Dodgers pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Sept. 17, 1996, when Hideo Nomo blanked the Colorado Rockies in Coors Field.

SS Hanley Ramirez missed his fourth consecutive start due to a left calf injury. Ramirez was scheduled to be examined by the club’s doctors Monday to help determine when he might return. “He’s feeling better,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “Hoping he’ll be ready by tomorrow.”

CF Matt Kemp wasn’t in the starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game Monday. The Dodgers are transitioning Kemp to play left field, where he hasn’t played since his rookie season in 2006, to ease pressure on his surgically repaired ankle. As much as manager Don Mattingly indicated Kemp’s absence was injury-related, he didn’t dismiss a reporter’s question about whether Kemp’s benching may have something to do with his approach or a conflict, saying, “I‘m not going to get into that.” Mattingly did say Kemp hasn’t played as aggressively as he has in the past. “We still have to go back to him being 100 percent,” Mattingly said. “We still don’t feel like he’s moving the way he did over a couple of years ago. We still feel like maybe physically he is back because he’s not really on a medical report, but still you see the step sometimes that he doesn’t want to stop hard, and maybe that’s just getting over that.”

C A.J. Ellis sprained his ankle in the postgame celebration of RHP Josh Beckett’s no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Ellis was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Dodgers on Monday. “For that to happen is kind of unfortunate,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “I know he feels terrible.” Ellis, who got the day off Sunday, twisted his ankle when he landed on the catcher’s mask of teammate Drew Butera.