RF Yasiel Puig reached base for the 28th game in a row Tuesday night. Puig went 1-for-2 with a run, a walk and a hit by pitch. Since April 25, Puig is batting .413 with seven homers, eight doubles, a triple and 23 RBIs in 24 games.

LF Carl Crawford left Tuesday night’s game after rolling his left ankle chasing Chris Heisley’s double to left in the eighth inning. Crawford was 1-for-3 with two runs and a walk before departing. Though the Dodgers will re-evaluate him Wednesday, Crawford isn’t expected to be in the lineup in the series finale against the Reds.

1B Adrian Gonzalez, normally the team’s cleanup hitter, was dropped to fifth in the batting order. SS Hanley Ramirez batted fourth. Manager Don Mattingly said he had considered the change since the past weekend. He wanted to give opposing pitchers a different look. Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Ramirez finished 1-for-4 with an RBI.

RHP Zack Greinke dictated against the Cincinnati Reds for much of the game, but his string of 22 games in which he allowed two earned runs or fewer was snapped with two outs in the eighth inning when C Devin Mesoraco tagged him for a two-run homer. Greinke (8-1) struck out 11, tying a career best, and allowed three runs on eight hits in 7 2/3 innings in a 6-3 victory.

SS Hanley Ramirez returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with a strained left calf. Ramirez, who last appeared as a pinch hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Cincinnati Reds.

RHP Chad Billingsley is scheduled to pitch a simulated game Thursday. Billingsley, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2013, will throw about 40 pitches, manager Don Mattingly said. There is no timetable for his return.

CF Andre Ethier homered and drove in a season-high four RBIs on Tuesday in the Dodgers’ 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. All three of Ethier’s home runs have come at Dodger Stadium.

OF Matt Kemp is getting an extended break while transitioning to a new role. The veteran didn’t start for a fifth consecutive game Tuesday. Instead, he was limited to a pregame workout and an eighth-inning pinch-hit appearance in the during the team’s 6-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Kemp struck out in his at-bat.