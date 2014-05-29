RF Yasiel Puig hit a solo home run in the sixth inning and extended his streak of reaching base to 29 games. After RHP Homer Bailey buzzed Puig with a high fastball, Puig deposited the next pitch into the seats in right to pull the Dodgers within 3-2. Puig has 11 homers, second on the club to 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who has 12. He previously was 0-for-7 with four strikeouts against Bailey.

C Johnny Monell was traded by the Orioles to the Dodgers in exchange for cash. Monell, 28, was hitting .209/.280/.286 with one homer and seven RBIs in 30 games for Triple-A Norfolk this season. He went 1-for-8 in eight games with the San Francisco Giants as a September call-up last year.

LF Carl Crawford, who hurt himself in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s game, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday due to a sprained left ankle. Crawford was hitting .267 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 44 games. The Dodgers selected the contract of INF/OF Jamie Romak from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill Crawford’s roster spot.

OF Matt Kemp got the nod in left field with Carl Crawford landing on the disabled list. Kemp missed five consecutive starts as the club transitioned him to left. Before Wednesday, Kemp hadn’t played left field since he was a rookie in 2006. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the loss to the Reds.

LHP Clayton Kershaw struck out nine, but he allowed three runs on seven hits with a walk in seven innings in a 3-2 loss to the Reds on Wednesday night. Kershaw, who threw 105 pitches (73 strikes), lost for the second time in his past three outings.

INF/OF Jamie Romak had his contract selected by the Dodgers on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Romak, who was signed by the Dodgers as a free agent during the offseason, was leading the Pacific Coast League with 10 home runs this month. Overall, Romak had 13 homers with 30 RBIs in 48 games with Triple-A Albuquerque. Romak made his major league debut Wednesday night as a pinch-hitter, grounding out to second in the seventh inning. That ended a string of 1,069 games in 12 minor league seasons.