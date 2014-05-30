RF Yasiel Puig went 2-for-4 with two doubles to extend his streak of reaching base to 30 games, the longest active run in the majors. Puig is hitting .410 with eight homers, a triple, 10 doubles and 25 RBIs in 26 games this month.

RHP Brandon League (1-2) was tagged with three runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning Thursday in a loss to the Pirates. League hadn’t allowed a run in his previous 22 1/3 innings. “I couldn’t really buy myself a groundout tonight,” League said. “They were lifting everything. I’ll have to look at the video tomorrow and see exactly what the problem was. I don’t know if the sinker wasn’t sinking or location or what. Maybe I could have done a better job of mixing pitches.”

3B Juan Uribe will be eligible to come off the disabled list next Thursday, but manager Don Mattingly said it would be overly optimistic to think Uribe would be ready to return then. Uribe is sidelined due to a strained right hamstring.

RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) threw 30 pitches in a two-inning simulated game Thursday. It was his first time throwing to hitters since an aborted rehab assignment in early April. “It’s been a long process, and I just got to keep working until I get back out there in a game,” Billingsley said. “The arm is feeling really good right now, and I‘m really happy with the way it has responded.” He will likely throw at least one more simulated game before starting a new rehab assignment. There is no timetable for his return.

RHP Chris Withrow, optioned to the minors last weekend, was diagnosed with a torn right ulnar collateral ligament. Tommy John surgery was recommended. Withrow, though, will seek a second opinion before deciding his next course. The Dodgers placed him on the major league disabled list.