#Treasury Markets
June 1, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Yasiel Puig continued to enhance his case as one of the game’s top young hitters. Puig went 1-for-4 and reached base for the 31st consecutive time, the longest streak in the majors.

RHP Josh Beckett, like many pitchers before him, was unable to follow up his no-hitter with a significant effort Friday night against the Pirates, lasting five innings and allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Beckett, who fell to 3-2, threw 88 pitches, 56 for strikes. Though some speculated that Beckett might still have lingering effects from throwing 128 pitches in his no-no Sunday against the Phillies, manager Don Mattingly dismissed it.

RHP Chad Billingsley is scheduled to pitch a bullpen session on Saturday. If it goes well, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly says the club will discuss when Billingsley might make a rehab start.

OF Matt Kemp is clearly a frustrated hitter after another 0-for-4 outing Friday night against the Pirates. Kemp is hitless in his last 17 at-bats and his body language speaks volumes with each out.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

