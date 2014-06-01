2B Dee Gordon is having his best season on the base paths, increasing his major-league leading stolen bases total to a career-best 34 after two steals in Friday night’s loss to the Pirates. Speed is obviously one of Gordon’s best assets, but the 25-year-old is reading pitchers better this season. And he knows his name is going to be on the lineup card practically every day, which does wonders for his confidence.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu didn’t have his sharpest outing, but it was effective enough to give his club a boost, particularly with the run support he received in Saturday’s 12-2 pounding of the Pirates. Ryu (6-2) allowed two runs and 10 hits with four strikeouts in six innings. Ryu improved to 7-0 with a 2.33 ERA in seven starts against National League Central clubs.

SS Hanley Ramirez is the straw that stirs the drink in Los Angeles. That’s the gospel according to Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. As Ramirez goes, so goes the Dodgers. That fact isn’t lost on Ramirez, who homered twice, tied a career high with five RBIs and and four runs and guided the Dodgers to a 12-2 blowout of the Pirates on Saturday night. “People wonder why I haven’t been smiling lately,” Ramirez said. “When I go, the team goes, and I haven’t been going lately. I’ve been thinking what I need to do to make the team go.”

OF Matt Kemp busted out of an 0-for-20 funk, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Dodgers’ 12-2 win over the Pirates on Saturday. Kemp had struggled after being reinstated earlier this week when an ankle injury sent OF Carl Crawford to the disabled list. However, Kemp had sat five games before that and had a tough time finding his stroke. The Dodgers are hopeful he might have done so with Saturday’s performance.