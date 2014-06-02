OF Carl Crawford has improved significantly from a left ankle sprain he suffered earlier this week against the Cincinnati Reds. Crawford was placed on the disabled list May 27. “He’s doing really well,” manager Don Mattingly said. “I‘m going to say that cautiously because (the) medical (staff) would like me to say that cautiously.” Crawford hit off a tee on Sunday and worked out in the weight room.

RHP Zack Greinke (8-2) gave up four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in six innings in Sunday’s loss to the Pirates. It was the first time Greinke allowed more than three runs since July 25, 2013, when he was charged with four in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds. That covers 23 starts. The Pirates laid five runs on Greinke in five innings in a 6-3 Pittsburgh win on June 16, 2013, when the two clubs met at PNC Park. Much of the Pirates’ success against Greinke on Sunday occurred with their determined and successful approach. “We were looking for fastballs early,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. “His location played in to it, but to beat him, he’s an ultra-competitor. You’ve got to out-compete him. We laid off some tight pitches, we worked some counts, we got the pitch count up, we hit the ball we were able to handle, we put the barrel on them and we did something with them. But that was the game plan going in. We just tried to be as aggressive as he was.”

3B Juan Uribe is now battling flu in addition to recovering from a right hamstring strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list May 21. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said he doesn’t anticipate Uribe coming off the disabled list when he’s eligible later in the week. Mattingly said he wants to tread lightly with Uribe, who also experienced some hamstring issues earlier in the season.

RHP Chad Billingsley is inching closer to a return to the Dodgers’ pitching staff. Billingsley is scheduled to throw another simulated game on Tuesday. If all goes well, he could be headed for a rehab start during the upcoming weekend. Billingsley has been out since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2013. There is no timetable for his return. Mattingly said it’s too early to tell whether Billingsley would return as a starter or pitch out of the bullpen. “We’re just trying to get him healthy right now,” Mattingly said.

C A.J. Ellis also is dealing with a case of flu. Ellis has been on the disabled list with a right ankle sprain suffered during the Dodgers’ post-game celebration of Josh Beckett’s no-hitter May 25 against the Philadelphia Phillies.