RHP Kenley Jansen converted his 13th consecutive save opportunity Monday when he struck out three White Sox in a scoreless ninth inning. The closer is limiting opposing batters to a .190 average during that span.

3B Justin Turner is filling in well for the injured Juan Uribe. Turner is playing well defensively and offensively, including Monday night, when he drove in two runs in the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. “He’s been good. He’s gotten some big hits for us and been solid at third,” manager Don Mattingly said.

OF Carl Crawford continues to make strides in his recovery from a left ankle sprain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list May 28. Crawford took batting practice before Monday’s game and also completed some running drills.

LHP Clayton Kershaw was on his game Monday night, striking out a season-high nine batters and giving up two runs on four hits in eight innings in 5-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Kershaw didn’t walk a batter. “It was good that we got some runs there, obviously,” said Kershaw, who went 1-for-3 at the plate with a run. “It’s always fun when you’re part of the run scoring. It was a good win. We needed this.” Kershaw (4-2) allowed a two-run homer to White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu in the fourth, but he blanked Chicago the rest of the way. Kershaw beat the White Sox for the first time in three career starts. For the season, he has 55 strikeouts against just seven walks in 43 1/3 innings.