RF Yasiel Puig was 2-for-4 with a double on the one-year anniversary of his major league debut. Puig was honored earlier Tuesday as the National League’s Player of the Month for May. He hit .398 with 10 doubles, one triple, eight homers and 25 RBIs in 28 games last month.

RHP Dan Haren has been the Dodgers’ most inconsistent starter this season. On Tuesday, Haren worked six innings, allowing four runs on six hits in a loss to the White Sox, his third consecutive defeat. Haren (5-4) struck out two and walked one on 94 pitches (59 strikes).

RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, and he will throw another session again this week before embarking on a minor league rehab start. Manager Don Mattingly was mum on when Billingsley would pitch in the minors. Billingsley’s previous rehab stint was abandoned in April due to scar tissue popping and the elbow tendinitis.

RHP Chris Withrow under Tommy John surgery Tuesday in Pensacola, Fla. Dr. James Andrews performed the season-ending procedure. In 20 relief appearances for the Dodgers this year, Withrow had no decisions and a 2.95 ERA.