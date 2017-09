RHP Grant Holmes was drafted by the Dodgers No. 22 overall ibn the first round. Holmes was projected to possibly go in the top 10 picks this year because he performed well in some showcase events. At 6-foot, 215 pounds, however, he does not have a classic pitcher’s body. Kindly described as “thick” in some profiles, Holmes was compared to current Dodgers right-hander Chad Billingsley and Giants right-hander Matt Cain by White.