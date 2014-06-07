RF Yasiel Puig went 1-for-5 with a single on his final at-bat in the ninth. That hit extended Puig’s on-base streak to 37 games, including reaching on errors. During that span, Puig is hitting .378 (54-for-143) with 13 doubles, one triple and nine home runs.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu made his Coors Field debut and won his fourth straight start, allowing two runs in six innings and holding the Rockies scoreless until Drew Stubbs homered in the sixth. Ryu’s win was his seventh and along with Zack Greinke, who has eight wins, the Dodgers are the only team in the majors with two pitchers with at least seven wins this season. Ryu also doubled in the fifth inning for his first extra-base hit since he doubled Aug. 30, 2013, against San Diego.

INF Miguel Rojas joined the Dodgers when they selected his contract from Triple-A Albuquerque. He made his major league debut in the eighth inning when he went in to play shortstop and made an error in that inning on the first ball hit to him, a line drive off the bat of Charlie Culberson that Rojas dropped.

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. Arruebarrena is the Dodgers’ latest Cuban defector, signed during spring training to a five-year, $25-million contract.

SS Hanely Ramirez batted second and Yasiel Puig third, a flip-flop from their usual spots in the order. Manager Don Mattingly said he made the switch to try and get Ramirez going offensively. He went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two stolen bases. It was Ramirez’s first multi-steal game since Sept. 29, 2012, and his 30th career multi-steal game. In his career against the Rockies, Ramirez is hitting .331 (81-for-245) in 64 games with 27 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

RHP Chris Withrow (right elbow ligament tear) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Miguel Rojas.