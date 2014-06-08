FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 9, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Tim Federowicz hit a three-run home run in the seventh that gave the Dodgers a short-lived 4-3 lead. It was his first home run in 64 at-bats since Sept. 18, 2013, at Arizona. It was also Federowicz’s first go-ahead home run, his first career home run with two or more runners on base and the second of his five career homers against the Rockies.

RF Yasiel Puig, who left the game after the fourth inning because of a right hip flexor strain, drew a walk that inning to extend his streak of reaching base to 38 games, including reaching on errors. He’s hitting .375 (54-for-144) in that span with 13 doubles, one triple and nine home runs.

RHP Zack Greinke allowed 11 hits and four runs, three earned, in seven innings. This was only the third no-decision in 13 starts for Greinke, who is 8-2 with a 2.62 ERA. The four runs allowed matched his season-high; he allowed four runs on June 1 against Pittsburgh.

RHP Chad Billingsley, who underwent Tommy John surgery on April 24, 2013, is scheduled to start his rehab assignment for the second time Sunday and throw about 30 pitches in a start for High Class A Rancho Cucamonga. On April 6, Billingsgley pitched 1 1/3 innings for Ranchco Cucamonga but felt something in his right elbow. He was concerned he might have ligament damage, but it turned out to be tendinitis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.