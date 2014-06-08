C Tim Federowicz hit a three-run home run in the seventh that gave the Dodgers a short-lived 4-3 lead. It was his first home run in 64 at-bats since Sept. 18, 2013, at Arizona. It was also Federowicz’s first go-ahead home run, his first career home run with two or more runners on base and the second of his five career homers against the Rockies.

RF Yasiel Puig, who left the game after the fourth inning because of a right hip flexor strain, drew a walk that inning to extend his streak of reaching base to 38 games, including reaching on errors. He’s hitting .375 (54-for-144) in that span with 13 doubles, one triple and nine home runs.

RHP Zack Greinke allowed 11 hits and four runs, three earned, in seven innings. This was only the third no-decision in 13 starts for Greinke, who is 8-2 with a 2.62 ERA. The four runs allowed matched his season-high; he allowed four runs on June 1 against Pittsburgh.

RHP Chad Billingsley, who underwent Tommy John surgery on April 24, 2013, is scheduled to start his rehab assignment for the second time Sunday and throw about 30 pitches in a start for High Class A Rancho Cucamonga. On April 6, Billingsgley pitched 1 1/3 innings for Ranchco Cucamonga but felt something in his right elbow. He was concerned he might have ligament damage, but it turned out to be tendinitis.