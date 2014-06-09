2B Dee Gordon did not play due to right hip discomfort that caused him to leave Saturday’s game. He said he expects to play Monday at Cincinnati. Gordon woke up Saturday with soreness in the hip and aggravated it running out two triples before leaving in the fourth inning.

RF Yasiel Puig did not play after suffering a left hip flexor strain while sliding hard to try to break up a double play Saturday and leaving the game in the fifth inning. Manager Don Mattingly said Puig might need a day or two longer but was optimistic his injury wouldn’t turn into one that be longer term and idle him about 10 days since the training staff has not ordered additional tests for Puig.

SS Hanley Ramirez hit his 10th home run in the sixth inning. It was his 10th career homer against the Rockies and seventh at Coors Field, where he had last homered July 3, 2013 off Rex Brothers. It was also Ramirez’s second career homer off Jorge De La Rosa, the other coming on April 30, 2013 at Dodger Stadium. Ramirez has hit at least 10 homers in each of the past nine seasons. Eight of those seasons have come when he was playing shortstop. He ranks third among active shortstops in seasons with 10 or more homers, trailing Derek Jeter (16 such seasons) and Jimmy Rollins (10).

RHP Chad Billingsley began a new rehab assignment with Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, allowing one run in 1 2/3 innings. Billingsley, still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that was performed in April 2013, abandoned a previous rehab assignment in April after scar tissue popped in his elbow. He subsequently was diagnosed with elbow tendinitis.

LF Matt Kemp tripled home two runs in the first inning, singled in the fourth and walked and scored in the sixth. It was his second straight game with a triple. He did not have a triple last season. The only other time Kemp tripled in back-to-back game was July 14-15, 2007. Kemp went 5-for-9 (.556) in the series with two triples, three RBIs, two runs scored and three walks and had a .615 on-base percentage.