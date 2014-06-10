2B Dee Gordon missed his second straight game with a hip injury. But manager Don Mattingly fully expects him to be back in the lineup on Tuesday. Gordon, who’s batting .284 with 10 doubles, six triples, and 36 stolen bases in 58 games, felt well enough to play Monday but was held out due to Cincinnati starting LHP Tony Cingrani. Gordon pinch-hit in the ninth and beat out an infield hit.

CF Scott Van Slyke had a career night on Monday with a career-high three hits, including two home runs, one of which was a three-run blast. Van Slyke went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a career-high four RBIs and a walk. “I know what I‘m here for,” said Van Slyke of his role. “I don’t mind it. It was kind of the same situation last year when everybody was healthy.”

RF Yasiel Puig returned to the starting lineup after sitting out just one game with a strained left hip flexor. Puig left Saturday’s game with the injury and sat out Sunday’s rain-shortened win at Colorado. Puig is batting .335 with 11 homers and 40 RBIs in 57 games. Puig went 1-for-4 with a walk and run scored on Monday.

OF Carl Crawford told reporters on Monday that he needs a minor-league rehab assignment when ready, mainly because he can’t afford to be rusty and find a spot in the Dodgers’ crowded outfield. Manager Don Mattingly agreed, “We don’t have the luxury to wait for a guy to get comfortable.” Mattingly deflected the notion that Crawford would play anywhere other than left field when he returns. “In our minds, Carl’s a left fielder,” he said.

RHP Dan Haren labored with his command on Monday night but, bolstered by six runs of support, he did enough to give the Dodgers a chance to win. He allowed two earned runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with two walks, two Ks and two wild pitches. He needed 95 pitches to get through his outing, but managed to end a streak of three straight losing decisions. “He knows who he is as a pitcher,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “He’s going to miss his spots now and then. He’s never going to give in.”

C A.J. Ellis, on the disabled list with a right ankle sprain, worked out at Great American Ball Park on Monday and the initial results were positive. “I think he’s getting closer,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “He pretty much did everything today. (Could be activated) possibly by end of the series or when we get back.”