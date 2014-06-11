2B Dee Gordon returned to the starting lineup for the first time since leaving Saturday’s game at Colorado with a hip injury. Gordon pinch-hit in Monday night’s win at Cincinnati and legged out an infield hit. Gordon is hitting .288 with 10 doubles, six doubles, and 36 stolen bases. Gordon went 1-for-5 with a double on Tuesday.

RHP Josh Beckett retired the first eight batters he faced Tuesday night then mostly cruised through his six shutout innings before exiting with 90 pitches. Beckett walked one and struck out seven in his first road start since no-hitting the Phillies on May 25.

OF Carl Crawford isn’t progressing well in his rehab, says Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “Carl’s kind of stuck. Today wasn’t any better than yesterday,” Mattingly said. “He’s kind of leveled off. Nothing bad just not moving forward at this point.” With depth in the outfield, the Dodgers won’t need to rush Crawford’s recovery. Crawford was batting .267 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 44 games.

1B Adrian Gonzalez returned to the starting lineup Tuesday night after a day off and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a pair of doubles.

C A.J. Ellis, on the disabled list since May 25 with a sprained ankle, still could return during the series in Cincinnati. “Everything is moving in a positive direction,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “I feel like there’s a chance for him. I think Stan (Conte) feels good about things. He’ll make that call.” Ellis was hitting .170 in 15 games.