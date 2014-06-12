2B Dee Gordon made spectacular sliding grab of Brayan Pena’s pop fly in the second inning Wednesday night then threw to second to double off Brandon Phillips. What made the play more remarkable is that the white of the ball was showing as Gordon hit the ground but he held on. At the plate, Gordon went 1-for-4.

OF Carl Crawford’s return to the Dodgers outfield isn’t imminent. “A little better today. But kind of treading water as far as moving forward,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “He’s moving, just not real fast.” With depth in the outfield, the Dodgers don’t need to rush recovery for Crawford who’s batting .267 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 44 games.

INF Juan Uribe, on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring since May 21, continues to progress in his rehab. “Had another good day running-wise,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “Hasn’t been on the bases yet. Once he gets on the bases we get a better indication of where we go with him.”

SS Hanley Ramirez was scratched from Wednesday’s start due to joint irritation in his right shoulder. Miguel Rojas replaced Ramirez at shortstop. Ramirez, who had a pair of singles in Tuesday night’s win at Cincinnati, had been excelling in the No. 2 spot in the order. He pinch-hit in the seventh inning on Wednesday and hit into an inning-ending double play. Ramirez felt the tightness during infield practice and it stiffened up again, forcing him out of the lineup. Mattingly said he’ll likely not start on Thursday.

RHP Chad Billingsley suffered a setback in his rehab from elbow surgery. “His pen yesterday didn’t go real good. He didn’t feel like he could max out,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “They’ve stopped his rehab. I‘m sure it’s frustrating for him. Hopefully it’s a minor thing.” Mattingly said the club would know more on Billingsley’s status by Friday after he meets with team physician Dr. Neal Elattrache.

C A.J. Ellis was expected to be activated at some point during the four-game series in Cincinnati. While he continues to progress in his rehab, it doesn’t seem likely that Ellis will return by Thursday’s series finale. “He had another good day,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. Ellis has been on the disabled list since May 25 with a sprained ankle. He’s hitting .170 in 15 games. Ellis was hurt in the celebration following Josh Beckett’s no-hitter on May 25.