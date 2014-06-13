RHP Zack Greinke allowed two earned runs on six hits in six innings Thursday. He retired 15 of 16 following a rocky first inning. Greinke finished with two earned runs allowed on four hits in six innings with one walk and three strikeouts over 104 pitches.

SS Hanley Ramirez was not in the starting lineup Thursday as expected after he was scratched from Wednesday’s start with right shoulder irritation. He pinch-hit Wednesday night and grounded into an inning-ending double play. He can’t throw without soreness, something he’s been dealing with for a couple days, according to manager Don Mattingly. Ramirez had an injection after Wednesday’s game.

LF Matt Kemp was 1-for-8 with five strikeouts in the first three games of the series in Cincinnati, perhaps adding to his frustration, which boiled over when he was ejected in the second inning of Wednesday’s game for arguing a strike call. On Thursday, Kemp delivered an RBI single in the first. “Matt is better than (.247),” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “He’s going to hit. We know he’s capable.” Kemp went 2-for-3 with a RBI on Thursday.

C A.J. Ellis is expected to be activated Friday when the Dodgers begin a series against the Diamondbacks. Ellis has been on the disabled list since injuring his ankle during the celebration of Josh Beckett’s no-hitter on May 25.