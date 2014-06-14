2B Dee Gordon made two stellar defensive plays on consecutive batters in the top of the fourth inning Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. RF Gerardo Parra hit a ground ball up the middle that Gordon cut off. Gordon then whirled and threw on the run to get Parra at first base. The next batter, 1B Paul Goldschmidt, hit another grounder. Gordon dived on the grass in short right field and threw from his knees to retire Goldschmidt.

C Tim Federowicz was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room for C A.J. Ellis. Fedorowicz was hitting .131 in 18 games.

SS Hanley Ramirez returned to the starting lineup Friday night and went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. An inflamed joint in his right shoulder limited Ramirez to a pinch-hitting appearance Wednesday night in Cincinnati and kept him out of Thursday’s game.

RHP Chad Billingsley has a partially torn flexor tendon in his right elbow, the Dodgers announced. Team Doctor Neal ElAttrache examined Billingsley on Thursday. Surgery is one option being considered. Billingsley went on the disabled list March 19 and has yet to play.

RHP Brian Wilson allowed his first run in 9 2/3 innings of relief Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wilson retired only one batter in the eighth inning after conceding consecutive singles to 2B Aaron Hill and 3B Martin Prado -- and before surrendering a run-scoring single to C Tuffy Gosewisch.

LHP Clayton Kershaw had lost five of his past six starts to the Arizona Diamondbacks until Friday night. Kershaw conceded eight hits, one run and one walk in seven innings while striking out seven batters and inducing 10 groundouts for his third consecutive win. Kershaw also extended his streak of consecutive innings without allowing a walk to 69 before walking CF David Peralta in the fourth inning.

C A.J. Ellis was activated from the disabled list Friday. He had been on the DL since May 25 with a sprained right ankle.