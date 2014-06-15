RHP Kenley Jansen converted his 15th successive save opportunity and his second in two games Saturday night. After giving up a solo home run to Arizona Diamondbacks 3B Martin Prado, Jansen retired the next three hitters to pick up his 19th save. Jansen struck out pinch-hitter Chris Owings to end the game.

RHP Dan Haren helped his cause by hitting a three-run double to lead a four-run rally in Saturday night’s 6-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Haren raised his season average from .115 to .143 by going 1-for-2. The double was just Haren’s second hit of the season.

LHP J.P. Howell extended his streak of successive scoreless relief innings to 12 1/3 in 14 games. During that stretch, Howell has permitted only four hits and four walks while accumulating 14 strikeouts. Against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night, Howell pitched a perfect eighth inning with one strikeout.

LF Matt Kemp continued his productive hitting this month. Kemp drove in at least one run for the third consecutive game Saturday night, when his single brought RF Yasiel Puig home in the fourth inning. Kemp has two doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBIs while hitting .295 this month (13-for-44).

INF Carlos Triunfel was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. Triunfel, 24, was batting .212 in 51 games for the Isotopes. The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Triunfel on waivers from the Seattle Mariners in April.