LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu seeks his sixth consecutive quality start Monday night against the Colorado Rockies. In his past five games, Ryu has compiled a 4-1 record and a 3.73 ERA. Until Wednesday night’s loss in Cincinnati, Ryu was undefeated on the road this year.

RHP Josh Beckett retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced, including 12 in a row between the first and fifth innings, yet sustained his third loss in his past four decisions Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Beckett allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out six and hitting one in seven innings. Despite going 1-3 since pitching his no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 25, Beckett has compiled a 2.63 ERA and amassed 25 strikeouts in 24 innings while walking just four and allowing 22 hits.

LF Matt Kemp went 2-for-3 on Sunday for his fifth multi-hit game in his past 10 contests. During that stretch, four of Kemp’s 13 hits have gone for extra bases: two triples, a double and a home run. Kemp also is batting .419 (13-for-31) with seven RBIs.

3B Jamie Romak made his third major league start Sunday and his first since June 9. Romak went 1-for-4, drove in a run and scored another. Romak, 28, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 27. The career minor-leaguer, who has played professionally since 2003, had previously started in right field and at first base. The native of London, Ontario, Canada is batting .063 in 12 games.

INF Carlos Triunfel made his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday as a pinch-runner in the seventh inning. Triunfel was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.