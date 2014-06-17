2B Dee Gordon is starting to make a name for himself as one of the better leadoff hitters in the National League. Gordon went 4-for-4 with a walk in Monday night’s win over the Rockies. It was the third time in his career Gordon has recorded four or more hits, with the last time occurring May 3 when he had five against the Marlins. Gordon produced one of the game’s highlights, legging out a triple to left and scoring on an error by Charlie Blackmon in the third inning for the game’s first run. Gordon and some of his teammates thought he had an inside-the-park home run. “I thought it was an inside the park to be honest with you,” said Gordon, who leads the National League with seven triples. “I thought (the ball) scooted away from him. It is what it is. I’ll be all right with what I got.”

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu delivered another solid outing to help the Dodgers defeat the Rockies 6-1 on Monday night. Ryu (8-3), who tied RHP Zack Greinke as the club leader in wins, limited the Rockies to a run and three hits in six innings, while striking out six and walking one. One of Ryu’s few mistakes was serving up a solo homer to Rockies C Wilin Rosario in the fourth inning. “I though Ryu settled in pretty well,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s tough. Pitched well with his fastball and changeup. We’ve seen him be real tough on us before. He was real good tonight.”

1B Adrian Gonzalez got the night off. Scott Van Slyke started in his place and went 1-for-5.

3B Juan Uribe took batting practice again Monday, and he is expected to make a minor league rehab assignment later this week. Uribe, on the 15-day disabled list since May 21 with a strained right hamstring, has missed 26 games.

RHP Chad Billingsley decided to undergo season-ending surgery next Tuesday to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. Billingsley said Monday he made the decision after consulting with club physician Neal ElAttrache. The injury ended Billingsley’s attempt to come back this season from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in April 2013. “We weighed the options, the risk-reward and if I tried to do rehab,” Billingsley said, referring to a therapy program that would have allowed him to avoid surgery. “It’s better for me to do the surgery. The season’s down the drain again, but it happens.”

LF Matt Kemp is in a June groove. Kemp went 2-for-5 and drove in a pair of runs in the Dodgers’ 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. “We’re starting to have a lot more fun,” said Kemp, who registered his sixth multi-hit game in the last 11 contests. Kemp is batting .417 since June 6. “We’ve had a tough little stretch, but that happens in baseball. Every team has that and we hit ours early. Hopefully, we don’t hit one of those again, and we can stay consistent and keep grinding it out.”