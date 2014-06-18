RHP Kenley Jansen continues to be one of the more reliable closers in the majors. Jansen gave up a couple of hits, then retired the side in a scoreless ninth to record his 16th consecutive save and 20th overall.

3B Justin Turner, who wasn’t in the starting lineup again due to a calf injury, popped out to short as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. It was the first time Turner played since Sunday, when he appeared as a pinch hitter against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Turner probably won’t start again until the Dodgers open a three-game set in San Diego on Friday.

LF Carl Crawford had an MRI on his sprained left ankle this week, but the results were unknown. However, Crawford isn’t expected to return to the lineup soon after experiencing a setback during his rehab. He returned from the club’s Arizona facilities and was examined Tuesday by club physicians in Los Angeles. Crawford has missed 20 games after going on the 15-day disabled list May 28.

RHP Zack Greinke (9-3) was forced to reach for a little extra in Tuesday’s night’s 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Greinke gave up a run on six hits, with five strikeouts and two walks, in six innings. He threw a season-high 117 pitches (74 strikes). “It was definitely a tough game,” said Greinke, who is tied for the National League lead in wins. “They got guys on base it seemed like every inning and lot of foul balls, a lot of two-strike counts where they were fighting stuff off. That gets really tough.”

SS Hanley Ramirez left Tuesday’s win over the Rockies with a bruised right ring finger. He is listed as day-to-day. “X-rays were negative, which is obviously good for us, but we’ll find out tomorrow how sore it is,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “The fact that he didn’t break it is obviously good news.” Don’t expect Ramirez to be in the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Rockies.

LF Matt Kemp hit a solo blast -- his seventh homer -- to left leading off the fourth inning Tuesday night in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Rockies. It was Kemp’s 164th career home run, moving him past Raul Mondesi for sixth place on the all-time Los Angeles Dodgers list. “Honestly, I didn’t know when I hit the home run that that was what it was,” Kemp said. “To be named with a guy like that, a guy who had so much success and an All-Star is definitely humbling. I‘m excited about it.” Kemp has hit safely in sixth consecutive games, and he is batting .400 since June 6.