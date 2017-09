3B Juan Uribe began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, and he went 2-for-4 with a double. Uribe is expected to start three games at Rancho Cucamonga before joining the Dodgers either in San Diego, where they play a weekend series against the Padres, or Kansas City, where they begin a three-game set Monday. Uribe has missed 28 games due to a right hamstring strain.